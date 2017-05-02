BSAR Honors Bertha Chase For Thirty Years Of Service

Bethel Search and Rescue honors their own Bertha Chase for more than 30 years of service as BSAR Treasurer. The award was given out at last week’s BSAR meeting in Bethel.

Over the years, Bertha has served in various capacities at BSAR, mainly in managing their financials. Bertha says one of her proudest moments was helping them get their own building, back in 2009 and 2010, when Peter Atchak was BSAR President.

“I even told Peter, 'We need a place of our own to call home,' and we did get this building,” said Chase.

BSAR member Perry Barr says it’s important to recognize the volunteer staffers that serve search and rescue, especially this one.

“It’s people like Bertha who have operated in the background for so many years to keep this organization afloat. So, here is her plaque, and it says 'Bertha Chase, Bethel Search and Rescue, Bethel. In appreciation of volunteering over 30 years in many capacities to Bethel Search and Rescue, 2017,'” said Barr.

SaveSave