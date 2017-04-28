KYUK AM

BSAR Says To Stay Off The Kuskokwim From Now Until Break Up

By Christine.Trudeau 4 hours ago

BSAR warns Kuskokwim residents to stay off the river from now until break up. BSAR took an aerial survey river check on Monday, April 25, 2017.
Credit Bethel Search and Rescue

On Monday evening, Bethel Search and Rescue, or BSAR, took an aerial survey river check. BSAR Chief, Mike Riley says they followed the Kuskokwim from the Johnson River to Akiak, spotting open holes with broken up ice inside.

“A lot of open holes. A lot of open leads, deep water, and all the other slews that leads into the Kuskokwim, and flowing water into it,” Said Riley.

 

He says therefore it’s not safe to be on the river at this time.

 

“Use some common sense, and please. Please do not be out on the river at all right now,” said Riley.  

 

He says from now until break up to stay off the river.

