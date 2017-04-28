BSAR Says To Stay Off The Kuskokwim From Now Until Break Up

On Monday evening, Bethel Search and Rescue, or BSAR, took an aerial survey river check. BSAR Chief, Mike Riley says they followed the Kuskokwim from the Johnson River to Akiak, spotting open holes with broken up ice inside.

“A lot of open holes. A lot of open leads, deep water, and all the other slews that leads into the Kuskokwim, and flowing water into it,” Said Riley.

He says therefore it’s not safe to be on the river at this time.

“Use some common sense, and please. Please do not be out on the river at all right now,” said Riley.

He says from now until break up to stay off the river.

SaveSaveSaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave