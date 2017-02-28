Calista Announces Largest Dividend In Its History: $4.47 Per Share

The Calista Corporation has announced the largest dividend in its history. Shareholders will receive $4.47 per share by direct deposit or mail on April 15. The typical shareholder owns 100 shares. Calista plans to pay out another dividend in the fall.

An estimated 62 percent of the corporation's shareholders live in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region. Out of a total shareholder distribution of $5.95 million, Calista Board Chair Margaret Pohjola says the economic impact of the dividend to the region will be about $3.6 million.

Calista is now inviting descendants of shareholders to enroll and be added to the list in December. The corporation also plans to issue an Elders' Dividend in December.