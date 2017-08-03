Calista Corporation Board Elects New Officers

Wayne Don of Mekoryuk is the new chair of the Calista Corporation Board of Directors.

Last week the native regional corporation's board held an election that shifted two-year chair Margaret Pohjola of Chuathbaluk to the office of treasurer, made Don the new chair, and left George Guy of Kwethluk as vice chair and Robert Beans of Mountain Village as secretary.

Each term runs one year.

Wayne Don also chairs Mekoryuk’s NIMA Corporation and serves as a colonel in the Alaska Army National Guard, heading the 38th Troop Command. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.