Calista Looks To Recognize Best In Region

The Calista Corporation is looking for the best of the region's shareholders and descendants to recognize. The corporation wants to honor them with not only a plaque for the wall, but also $1,500 to put in the bank.

Calista is looking for people who lead and inspire. The nominating committee is looking for five different kinds of excellence: a culture bearer of the year, a distinguished shareholder, an elder of the year, a youth/educator of the year, and a business of the year.

Nomination forms are posted on Calista's website at www.calistcorp.com. They can also be requested via fax at 907-225-2920, or by email at calista@calistacorp.com. The deadline for nominations is April 14 by 5:00 p.m.