KYUK AM

Calista Offers Cash Incentives To Encourage Enrollment

By 4 hours ago

Credit Calista Corporation

The Calista Corporation is offering an incentive for descendants and other qualified applicants to enroll in the corporation. Calista is offering $1,000 cash to five applicants who apply by June 2. The names will be chosen in drawings, and those who apply earlier will also be eligible for smaller drawings of $100 and $50.

So far, only 8,000 people have applied to enroll in the corporation out of an estimated 27,000 eligible applicants who are either shareholder descendants or who did not enroll when the Native Claims Settlement Act was passed in 1971.

Calista has visited more than half the region’s villages to assist with enrollment and will visit the remaining communities before May.

The corporation encourages applying online. Applications can also be submitted by email, fax, mail, or at the Calista offices in Bethel or Anchorage where staffers are available to help.

The Calista Board will consider enrolling applicants as shareholders when it meets this coming fall.

Related Content

How To Enroll As A Calista Shareholder, And How To Apply For A Job Handling The Influx

By Dec 16, 2016
Calista Corporation

The number of Calista Regional Native Corporation shareholders is expected to balloon next year from 13,000 shareholders to 40,000 as descendants and other qualified applicants enroll. To prepare, Calista is hiring temporary workers to handle the influx and getting the word out on how to sign up as a shareholder.