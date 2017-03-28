Calista Offers Cash Incentives To Encourage Enrollment

The Calista Corporation is offering an incentive for descendants and other qualified applicants to enroll in the corporation. Calista is offering $1,000 cash to five applicants who apply by June 2. The names will be chosen in drawings, and those who apply earlier will also be eligible for smaller drawings of $100 and $50.

So far, only 8,000 people have applied to enroll in the corporation out of an estimated 27,000 eligible applicants who are either shareholder descendants or who did not enroll when the Native Claims Settlement Act was passed in 1971.

Calista has visited more than half the region’s villages to assist with enrollment and will visit the remaining communities before May.

The corporation encourages applying online. Applications can also be submitted by email, fax, mail, or at the Calista offices in Bethel or Anchorage where staffers are available to help.

The Calista Board will consider enrolling applicants as shareholders when it meets this coming fall.