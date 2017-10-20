Calista Releases New Web Portal For Shareholders To Access Documents

The average age of Calista Corporation's shareholders is going down, and the regional native corporation is working to meet its new, younger stockholders' desire to communicate via the internet.

Calista announced the creation of a new, interactive MyCalista online portal this week, where shareholders can read the "Storyknife" newsletters electronically, fill out forms to receive dividends by direct deposit, and view all the material for the corporation’s annual meeting.

“The annual meeting option alone can save 100 pages of paper per shareholder,” says Communications Manager Thom Leonard. “One ton of paper would no longer be needed.”

To register for MyCalista, visit https://MyCalista.com, click register, and enter the required information. Shareholders who need help with registration can call Shareholder Services at 907-275-2801.