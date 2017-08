The filing deadline to run for Bethel City Council is less than a week away. Declarations of Candidacy are due Monday, August 21. With six open seats on the upcoming October 3 ballot, so far the City Clerk's Office has received only two certified candidate declarations from Leif Albertson and Richard Robb. To declare candidacy, a person must have been a resident of Bethel for at least one year and be a qualified Alaska voter.