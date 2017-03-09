To Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary, Alaska Legal Services Is Offering Free Legal Clinics In Bethel

The Alaska Legal Services Corporation turns 50 this year, and is celebrating by offering three free legal clinics in Bethel next week.

The first clinic at the Bethel Armory on Monday, March 13 will help any active military members prepare wills from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Veterans are also eligible if they meet income guidelines.

On Tuesday, March 14, a clinic at YKHC will focus on heath issues, including Social Security, Medicaid, and Miller's Trusts at noon.

And Wednesday, March 15, a clinic at the library from noon to 4 p.m. will deal with divorce and custody issues, and help those who qualify learn how to file a case without an attorney.

Call 907-543-2237 or email Bethel@als-law.org to find out more or to make an appointment and find out income eligibility requirements.

Since its beginnings as a federal program, Alaska Legal Services has evolved into a corporation with a record of providing legal services to low-income clients. Along the way they have changed the legal workings of Alaska.

Their cases include court actions that paved the way for passing the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act, establishing local schools throughout rural Alaska, forcing the return of tribal artifacts, affirming the status of Alaska Native Villages as tribes, and opening the door to Alaska tribes to take land into trust.

Those who want to celebrate the long history of free legal services provided by Alaska Legal Services can stop by the Bethel office Monday, March 13 between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., where the office will be celebrating justice and 50 years of service to Bethel and the surrounding area.