Celebrating Cama'i 2017: A Look At KYUK's Video Archives

To celebrate the 28th annual Cama'i Festival, KYUK is sharing clips of dance footage from our video archives.

The 1984 film "Eyes of the Spirit," produced by KYUK, documents the revitalization of dancing with masks in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta.

John Active and Sue Charles both danced in the film, and recently sat down to reflect on their experience with the project. In this clip, John and Sue talk about the mask of Issiisaiyuk created by Nicholas Charles.

"Eyes of the Spirit" was produced by Alexie Isaac and Corey Flintoff and features the Bethel Native Dance Group as well as mask carvers Nicholas Charles, Kaye Hendrickson, and Uncle John. Check back Wednesday for another clip from the KYUK dance archives. To purchase a copy of the full documentary "Eyes of the Spirit," call us at 907-543-3131.

