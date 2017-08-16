City Of Bethel Files Eviction Of AVCP RHA From Owl Park

The City of Bethel wants the Association of Village Council Presidents, Rural Housing Authority (AVCP RHA) out of Owl Park. The park has been leased to the Housing Authority since 1999. On Monday, the city filed to evict the organization because it has let the park deteriorate to the point that the park has been taped off to keep the public out.

In a press release, the City states that in January, “representatives of both the City and AVCP RHA inspected the park and agreed to tentative plans on how to fix the broken equipment and fixtures.” It later goes on to state that after months of waiting for the agreed upon repairs, the City is asking the court to award damages which will be used to rehabilitate the park. The City cautions residents of Bethel to stay out of the park at this time.

KYUK was unable to talk with representatives from AVCP RHA by deadline.