City Of Bethel Offers City Manager Position To Acting City Manager Pete Williams

After a lengthy search, the Bethel City Council has offered the job of City Manager to Acting City Manager and current Port Director Pete Williams.

Vice Mayor Byron Maczynski says that the council has reviewed more than 50 applications and conducted at least 10 interviews. So far, Williams is the best fit.

Maczynski says the number of applicants is much higher than the last time the council tried to hire for the position, which could be due to a slight increase in the salary being offered this time around.

Williams is reviewing the contract, and Maczynski hopes the City will reach a decision by the end of January.