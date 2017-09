There has been a deal made on Owl Park. The park will remain closed for the time being, but will be restored, according to a Tuesday press release announcing an agreement between the City of Bethel and the Association of Village Council Presidents, Regional Housing Authority. The eviction suit has been settled and AVCP RHA has agreed to pay the city $83,000 within 30 days. For the time being, control of Owl Park rests with the City of Bethel.