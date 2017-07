Welcome to City Corner, where KYUK takes a look at city government. I’m Christine Trudeau, and this week our guests are City Councilman Naim Shabani and former City Councilwoman Beverly Hoffman, who serves on the Parks & Recreation Committee.

Up for discussion this week are new plans for a park in Kasayuli Subdivision and what it’s like to be a new Bethel City Council member.

Got general questions about what’s going on in City Hall?

You can submit them anonymously by emailing news@kyuk.org.