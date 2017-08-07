City Corner With Pete Williams And Bill Arnold - August 7

On City Corner this week, we are joined by City Manager Pete Williams and Public Works Director Bill Arnold. We discussed updates to the Sewer Lagoon Jetty Project, the City’s water and sewer trucks, and the Institutional Corridor Project.

Last week, a contract was entered into for the clearing of the first cell in the Sewer Lagoon Project. At the end of August, equipment will arrive by barge to begin the work.

“It’ll be the dredge and the belt press, what they call a belt press, to separate the fluids from the solids, and then that will get disposed of in the landfill,” said Williams.

The Institutional Corridor Project that will put a water line through the new Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation project is also out to bid, said Williams, for potential contractors.

Coming up at tomorrow night’s City Council meeting, Williams discussed a few projects listed in the meeting packet: the City Manager’s Report and the progress of the City’s new Port Building.

“It’s coming along really well,” said Williams, speaking about the Port Building's construction. “I would say it’s 65 to 70 percent complete. We’re pretty happy, so far, with what we have seen there. It’s definitely an arctic build.”

The previous Port office burnt down last year. Williams said that the new building will be larger than the last one, with enough space to serve the community as a backup for any emergency purposes.

