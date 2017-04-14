The City Council Has Taken Steps To Address Bethel’s Sewage Issues

This week, Bethel City Council approved a contract for dredging and restoring the sewage lagoon. City Attorney Patty Burley supported its passage, citing numerous hold ups due to the federal approval needed for each and every change. If the funds are not used this year, the grant for the project would expire by 2018.

“This has taken months because it requires agency approval,” said Burley. “Each little change. They have had input all the way across. And there is an 80 page form for how to make a change on a 10 page contract. So it’s taken months to get to this point.”

City Manager Pete Williams, presented a bid for the project from CH2M HILL Engineers. The company would manage two contracts: one for the sewer lagoon dredging and the other for jetty restoration. The motion carried with a four vote majority. CH2M HILL has proposed starting at the beginning of summer.