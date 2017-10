At the end of the month, The Coastal Villages Region Fund will begin accepting applications from eligible villagers for subsidies for purchasing transportation equipment and other gear. This is the eighth round of what they call the "People Propel Program," which offers up to a 30 percent discount on equipment such as, “more efficient boats, motors, snow machines, ATVs, and other gear,” according to a press release. Coastal Villages said that over $975,000 in benefits is available this year.