Commericial opener on Lower Yukon

The King Salmon abundance this summer on the Yukon River has been larger than average… way more than average. More than enough King Salmon have swum up the Yukon to Canada than are needed to meet the Canadian harvest share. In fact, it exceeds the upper end of that harvest share required by the US-Canada Salmon Treaty.

As of Sunday, approximately 69,000 Kings had been counted at the Sonar project near Eagle. That’s more than the average of almost 53-thousand for this date. There is also a higher than average female population among the Kings at the Eagle sonar for this time of year.

The Silver run is expected to be average.

Subsistence fishing is open in district One and Two of the Yukon River 24/7 except during commercial openings. Gillnet gear must be 7-and-a-half- inch or smaller mesh. Subsistence openings will close before, during and will re-open after each commercial opening.

A six-hour commercial opening in District One of the Yukon River starts Tuesday August 8th at 2 p.m. and runs till 8 p.m. This opening is limited to gillnets of 6-inch mesh or smaller. All King Salmon caught must be used for subsistence or release live. They cannot be sold.

Again, during the commercial opening, subsistence fishing will close in District One from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Another commercial opening will take place on the Yukon River district Two Wednesday August 9th. That four-hour opening begins at 5 Wednesday afternoon and closes at 9 that evening. Again, the gear is limited to 6-inch mesh or smaller gillnets. Fishermen must be sure they have a market for their fish. There are no tenders working this opening and buying stations are located at Mountain Village and St Mary.