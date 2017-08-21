Council Considers Lowering Gaming Fee For Non-Profits

The Bethel Finance Committee recently proposed a 3 percent reduction in gaming fees for non-profit organizations in Bethel. KYUK’s Christine Trudeau reports that while the reduction has the potential to help out charitable non-profits, the loss of revenue to the city would be sorely felt.

According to the City of Bethel administration, a drop in gaming fees from 6 percent down to 3 percent equals a loss of about $274,000 annually to the general fund.

“If it was to pass, it would be that much less revenue that the city receives, which is a consideration,” said Bethel Mayor Rick Robb. Despite several council members voicing their concerns, the decrease was officially introduced at the last City Council meeting. The effect of the decrease would be to increase the gaming revenues of the town’s non-profits, a group which includes KYUK.

“The non-profits in town do a lot of things in town that the city can’t do,” said Councilmen Mike Shantz, a former Finance Committee member who says that a decrease in gaming fees is being proposed for a good reason. Still, concerns for the city remain.

A Public Hearing for the fee cut will be held at the next Council meeting on Tuesday, August 22.