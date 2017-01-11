Council Member Thanks BSAR For Excellence During A Tough Year

During closing remarks at yesterday’s Bethel City Council meeting, council member Fred Watson extended a public thank you to Bethel Search and Rescue after what has been a difficult, dangerous month.

“I would like to extend my appreciation to members of Bethel Search and Rescue. They’ve done an extremely wonderful job, especially during those warm weeks where the river was flooded with water. They personally extracted my daughter out from one of the overflows. So I am very grateful, and they do a wonderful job. I just want to say, whatever we can do to support them, they really deserve it because they are an all-volunteer department. They don’t ask for any funds, they don’t ask for any payment, and they do a marvelous job."