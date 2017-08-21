Council Preview: Bethel Council Candidates Are In

Eight people have filed as candidates for the six open seats on the Bethel City Council.

The October 3 ballot will have some familiar names: Leif Albertson, Rick Robb, Mark Springer, and Naim Shabani are the four incumbents running.

There are some new faces stepping up: Thor Williams, Stanley Rodgers, Brandon Brink, and Mitchell Forbes are asking for voter support in their bids for seats on Council.

Monday, August 21 was the filing deadline to run in the October 3 Bethel City Election.

Coming up today at Tuesday’s Bethel City Council meeting:

Further Council discussion on the tax code rewrite as well as a public hearing on the proposed decrease to fees levied on charitable non-profit gaming in Bethel.

A review of possible rate increases to the Fitness Center is also on the agenda, along with increasing the days and hours of operation.

The council will also decide on whether to enter into contract negotiations for the “installation of the main line of the institutional corridor.”