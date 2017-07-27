Council Reviews Swanson’s Liquor Application

At Tuesday’s meeting, Bethel City Council reviewed an application for the Swanson’s Liquor Store License.

City Council received the application on June 16, and has 60 days to submit a protest. Fire Chief Bill Howell submitted an email to the public meeting packet with some concerns related to fire code on the proposed location of the Swanson’s liquor store. According to City Attorney Patty Burley, the Swanson's application is currently incomplete, and she doesn’t see a hearing happening for it any time soon.