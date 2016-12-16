Cranes Corner News: Sled Dog Racing And Holiday Events In Bethel

The holidays have arrived, and sled dog racing season has begun. Rachel DeHann’s third grade class at Gladys Jung Elementary School brings us the news on events in Bethel this December in the next installment of Cranes Corner News.

Transcript:

All: Welcome to Cranes Corner News!

Fagaltinmad: Your reporters this month are: Marcy Fagaltinmad.

Evon: Cadence Evon.

Smith: Mavric Smith.

Jang: Jisu Jang.

Jang: There are a lot of cool things happening at the end of December in Bethel. Here are some of the

important events that you should check out in our town. Here is Mavric with his report in Yupik.

Smith: Tua-llu nutaan qanqatartua qimugciqatalrianek mat’umi iralumi. Qimug-ciqa-tar-tut. Uivigmi 17-aami. Taktaciiquq 30-nek mile-anek. Cali-llu allamek Uivigmi 31-aami. Taktaciiquqtauna 50-nek mile-anek. Tamarmek ayagnirciquk kanaani kuigmi.

Aqvaucitulit K300-aami yuartut enek-ait-nek Qimugcituulit. Email-agiciu K300.org-aq ikayuucugnakuuvet.

Jang: Now, Marcy has the report in English.

Fagaltinmad: Now we will talk about the dog races happening this month. There is a dog race on December 17, and it will be 30 miles. Also, there is another race on December 31, and it is 50 miles. Both races will start down on the river.

The K300 committee is looking for housing for mushers during K300 week. If you would like to have a musher stay with you please email K300.org.

Evon: It is almost time for Christmas. The Cultural Center will have a couple more Saturday Markets this month. The dates are December 17 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and December 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. This would be a really good time to go buy presents for kids and family. Hurry up and get your gifts before it’s too late! Saturday Markets also serve lots of yummy food and treats!

Jang: We hope you will have a chance to check out some of these great events in our town. Have a great Holiday season! [In Korean] Thanks for listening.

Smith: That was, 'Thanks for listening' in Korean. Stay tuned next month for another episode of…

All: Cranes Corner News!

KYUK interns Airn Carl, Celina Angaiak, and Jackie Williams from the Lower Kuskokwim School District Ready Academy recorded this segment of Cranes Corner News.

