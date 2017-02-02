Dale Fancyboy To Be Sentenced After Judge Rejects Plea Deal

On Thursday, Dale Thomas Fancyboy faces a sentencing hearing for crimes ranging from stealing to breaking people out of jail.

Last year, Dale Fancyboy, age 23, broke into the Pilot Station village jail with a shotgun and forced the release of two prisoners. Then, after threatening the responding law enforcement officers with the weapon, Fancyboy rode off on a stolen snowmachine.

In an earlier story, we were incorrect in understanding that a deal was not given to Mr. Fancyboy for a lesser sentence. We apologize for the mistake.

In actuality, the state offered him a deal that would have reduced his sentence from five years to time served and a heavy probationary period, but this was rejected by Judge Dwayne McConnell on the grounds that previous efforts to reform the defendant had not been successful. Fancyboy now faces four more years in prison, minus the year he’s already spent there.

Village police say the young Pilot Station man was drunk at the time of the incident and tried to commit suicide afterwards, but was stopped by a relative.

This is not Fancyboy's first run-in with the law. As a minor he was convicted of consuming alcohol in the dry village. Over the last five years, Fancyboy has been convicted of both violent and property crimes.

The sentencing will take place at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon in the Bethel Courthouse.