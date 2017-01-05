Daniel Misner To Be Sentenced

A man who fired shots at another man in a Bethel neighborhood is being sentenced this morning at the Bethel Courthouse.

Daniel R. Misner earlier received a plea deal reducing both the charges and possible sentence. The deal reduced Misner's attempted murder charges to assault, and reduced his sentence to less than year from close to ten.

If the judge goes along with the deal, Misner will likely get several years probation and time served, which means he will get out of jail immediately.

District Attorney Michael Gray says there was not enough evidence to support a charge of attempted homicide. That's a concern to Charlie Smith, the man Misner assaulted. He says that his hat, with a bullet hole in it, was never presented as evidence. One witness in the case says that police never followed up on his report. However, on social media the Bethel Police said that they took the man's statement.