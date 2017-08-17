DOJ Makes Moves To Aid Alaska Native Tribes In Opioid And Criminal Justice

The Trump administration says that it's stepping in to help tribes deal with the rising tide of opioid abuse and overdoses in Indian Country, including Alaska.

In a press release Wednesday, the Justice Department announced that it had a meeting with tribal justice officials in Alaska on Wednesday to discuss the measures, which involve some training, improved access to federal crime databases, and measures to give counseling to Alaska Native victims of sex trafficking and to children of domestic abuse.

Read the full press release here.

SaveSave

SaveSave

SaveSave