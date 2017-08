An elderly man from Oscarville is missing.

Roy Tom, age 83, left his home on Sunday, August 26 around noon and hasn’t been seen since. His family hasn’t heard from him and doesn’t know where he might be, though it’s possible that Tom got a ride into Bethel.

Tom may have been wearing a brown coat with black shoulder pads when he left his house on Sunday. If you have any information on his whereabouts, please call the Alaska State Troopers Bethel Post at 907-543-2294.