Fall Storm Watch: Weather Brings Strong Winds And High Tides

Another fall storm brewed near the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta yesterday, its strong winds and high tides threatening coastal communities. According to the National Weather Service, gale-force winds from the Southwest may contribute to minor flooding, beach erosion, and rough surf, particularly along the coast from Goodnews Bay to Kipnuk.

“People gotta be prepared,” said Tununak Tribal Administrator James James, athough he was not particularly worried about this storm system. He said that the village sees some high water every year.

If your village is affected by flooding, erosion, or wind damage from the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta’s autumn storms, we want to hear from you. You can message news tips to KYUK on Facebook or email us at news@kyuk.org.