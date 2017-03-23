Fili's Pizza Drops Liquor Store Application

Fili’s Pizza has dropped its application to turn its restaurant into a liquor store.

Bethel City Council issued a protest of the license in February, mainly because of the site’s location. The pizzeria sits across the street from a halfway house and a cemetery, down the street from a 4-H teen center, and near Pinky’s Park, Bethel’s largest recreational area. Also, the landscape surrounding Fili’s is bushy and wooded and unsafe for first responders, according to Council members.

That leaves four applications still competing for Bethel’s third and final liquor store license.

The Bethel City Council has already protested one of those applications: Cezary Maczynski's proposal to turn his auto body shop into a liquor store.

The Council will consider two more applications at its meeting on Tuesday: one for the Tundra Liquor Cache submitted by Steve Chung to turn Ed's Automotive on Hoffman Road into a liquor store, and the other from the Alaska Commercial Company to add a liquor store to its main location on Ridgecrest Drive.

Alaska Commercial Company is also applying to add a liquor store by the river on Bridge Avenue. The Alaska Alcoholic Beverage Control Board has not yet notified the City of Bethel of this fourth application.

Walter Picket, General Manager of the Alaska Commercial Company, says that of their two applications, AC would prefer the location at its main store on Ridgecrest Drive.