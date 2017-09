A film showing tonight at the Bethel Cultural Center takes a frank look at suicide and how to heal. "We Breathe Again" tells stories of strength and resilience to reframe the despair of suicide in Alaska Native communities. Bethel local Earl Polk appears in the film.

The documentary premieres at 8 p.m. nationally on September 26 on the World Channel’s America Reframed. Watch the full documentary in Bethel tonight at 7 p.m. at the Cultural Center.

