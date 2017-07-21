KYUK AM

First Fall Commercial Fishing Opening Comes To Yukon District Two

By 2 minutes ago

Summer chum salmon drying on a fish rack.
Credit Matthew Smith / KNOM

After their first commercial fishing opening of the fall season was canceled, fishermen in the Yukon River’s District Two will have a chance to sell their fish.


The state is holding a four-hour commercial opening for fall chum salmon in the district today, Friday, July 21, from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Gear is restricted to six-inch or less mesh gillnets.

Kwik’Pak Fisheries is sending three to four tenders to the district to buy chum for 60 cents per pound.

The state Department of Fish and Game says that any king salmon netted will have to be released alive to the water or kept for subsistence use.

Subsistence fishing will close for a period around the opening. No subsistence fishing will be permitted in Yukon District Two from 3 p.m. today until 10 a.m. Saturday.

The state canceled the opening scheduled for earlier this week after the buyer, Kwik’Pak, became too overloaded with fish from a previous opening in another district.

