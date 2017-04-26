For First Time, Bethel Wrestlers Competing At U.S. Open Wrestling Championships In Vegas

Two Bethel wrestlers are in Las Vegas this week, competing in the U.S. Open Wrestling Championships.

Bethel Regional High School junior Thomas Dyment and freshman Hayden Lieb are the first Bethel wrestlers to compete in the tournament.

Coach Darren Lieb said the athletes have already pinned the top wrestlers in Alaska and need to hone their skills against greater competition outside the state.

“The better competition you can find, the better you’re going to get," said Coach Lieb. "If you see the same kids over and over, which we do in Alaska, it’s not bad, but you want to stretch out and see how you’re doing against kids around the lower-48.”

The tournament runs Wednesday through Saturday and is a qualifier for the national championships.

Also this weekend, another wrestling tournament is happening closer to home. Fifty-six wrestlers, ages four through 25, from Bethel are traveling to Wasilla to compete in the statewide folkstyle, freestyle, and Greco-Roman wrestling tournament. More than 2,000 athletes from wrestling clubs across the state are expected to compete. The tournament runs Thursday through Saturday at the Wasilla Menard Sports Center.

Last year, Bethel brought home a third place trophy in folkstyle and a second place trophy in freestyle.

