KYUK AM

Fish Buyer Opens In Yukon District 2

By 1 minute ago

Credit Alaska Department of Fish and Game

For the first time this season, commercial fishermen in District 2 of the Yukon River will not have to boat to the edge of their district to sell chum salmon.

Fishpeople, an Oregon-based fish buyer, is opening their buying station in St. Mary’s on Friday.  

The state is holding a four-hour commercial opening in Yukon's District 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Fishpeople is offering free ice to fishermen before the opening begins. The company can purchase 25,000 to 50,000 pounds of fish.

The buyer hoped to open last week, but issues with the St. Mary’s airport meant they couldn’t fly their salmon to a processor. The issue has been resolved, and Fishpeople is ready to buy.  

Related Content

Can A “B Corporation” Carve Out A Market For Yukon River Chum?

By Anna Rose MacArthur Jul 27, 2017
Fish and Wildlife

It’s taken months of work for the Yukon River’s newest buyer to set up, but a “B Corporation” called Fishpeople expects to open up shop soon. B Corporations have only existed for a decade. They have to live up to social, environmental, and accountability standards to gain international certification and there are only a couple of thousand of them in the world.

Yukon District 2 Remains Without A Fish Buyer

By Jul 31, 2017
Dept. of the Interior

Update 9 a.m. August 1, 2017: The FAA has fixed the weather observation system in St. Mary's, and large planes are now able to fly in and out of the airport.  

Original story posted July 31, 2017: The number of fish buyers on the Yukon River remains at one: Kwik’Pak Fisheries based in District 1. That number was set to rise to two on Monday, but problems with air transportation prevented it.