Fish Buyer Opens In Yukon District 2

For the first time this season, commercial fishermen in District 2 of the Yukon River will not have to boat to the edge of their district to sell chum salmon.

Fishpeople, an Oregon-based fish buyer, is opening their buying station in St. Mary’s on Friday.

The state is holding a four-hour commercial opening in Yukon's District 2 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday.

Fishpeople is offering free ice to fishermen before the opening begins. The company can purchase 25,000 to 50,000 pounds of fish.

The buyer hoped to open last week, but issues with the St. Mary’s airport meant they couldn’t fly their salmon to a processor. The issue has been resolved, and Fishpeople is ready to buy.