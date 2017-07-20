Fish Talk: How Fishermen Want To See Management Change, And How Some Adapt To Keep Fishing

Welcome to Fish Talk, a talk show about fish on the Kuskokwim. Today on Fish Talk we invited you to call in and share your experience fishing this summer.

Subsistence users filled the hour with their suggestions on how to change fishing management. Suggestions included moving to nets with larger mesh, coordinating fishing openings with clear weather, and unifying federal and state control of the river.

Other fishermen shared how they've been using dipnets to continue fishing throughout the gillnet closures. One fisherman explained how he built his own dipnet from materials he purchased in Bethel.

I'm your host Anna Rose MacArthur. John Active translates the show into Yup'ik. Thank you for calling in.