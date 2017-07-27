Fish Talk: How Youth Are Improving Local Fisheries

From early June until last week, Orutsararmiut Native Council (ONC) surveyors visited fish camps in the Middle Kuskokwim. They talked with subsistence users about their experience fishing this season, asking how many fish they were catching, how many were caught, if users were harvesting as much as they had planned, and more. Responses varied. ONC has been conducting these surveys for about 15 years. This seaspn, many of the surveyors were local youth. We discuss how youth can get involved with this work, and what they gain professionally and personally when they do. John Active translates the show into Yup'ik.

Guests:

Janessa Esquible, ONC Partner Fishery Biologist.

Anna Pavila, ANSEP Intern with ONC. Pavila is from Tuntutuliak and is studying biology at the University of Alaska Anchorage.

Avery Hoffman, Youth Intern with ONC. Hoffman is a senior at Bethel Regional High School.