Fred Watson Appointed Bethel Vice Mayor

City Council member Fred Watson has been appointed the new Vice Mayor of Bethel. The appointment was made at Tuesday's City Council meeting with all Council members in attendance. Watson won the vote five to two, against Council member Leif Albertson.

Council member Alisha Welch nominated Albertson for the position. Norman Ayagalria nominated Fred Watson. And Naim Shabani nominated Mark Springer, who declined the nomination.

Both Albertson and Watson spoke on their extensive experience and ability to complete former Vice Mayor Byron Maczynski’s term through October 2017. The vote was ultimately done by secret ballot, not revealing who voted for whom. Council discussion and voting went quickly, appointing Watson in just under 10 minutes.