Funding For Opioid Overdose Kits Offers "Hope" For Alaska's Drug Epidemic

The state government is gearing up for a major battle against the opioid epidemic sweeping through Alaska.

Andy Jones, the Section Chief for the state Department of Health and Social Services, is heading up a new statewide program to get the drug Naloxone, also known by its commercial name Narcan, into the hands of heroin users in both the cities and the bush.

Alaska recently received a $4.2 million grant for a five-year Project Hope program from the federal government's Department of Health and Human Services.

"What that equates to is about 5,000 of these lifesaving kits every year," Jones said.

It was a fight just getting the funds, because the opioid epidemic is not only here, but also in the lower 48 where the number of deaths from heroin overdoses far exceeds the number of those dying in Alaska.

"If you look at one, or two, or three deaths, people in the lower 48 look at that as that's not significant, but that's not true," Jones said. "That's really significant to that community, because they have a smaller population and they know each other. Those are their loved ones. And so we won that battle, which is exciting.”

Since getting the money two and a half months ago Jones's team has developed kits with education and training materials and a simple drug delivery system to keep people alive when they are overdosing.

"You know if you ever have an allergy, and you squirt up some sort of anti-allergy up your nose? We're all familiar with that, right? It's very easy; the same concept. I actually taught my three-year-old daughter how to use it, and when I did that it was like, 'This is it,'" he said.

This system, provided free through Project Hope, is not cheap. Buying it at a pharmacy costs $150 per dose, but the same drug delivered through a needle costs a lot less: $20 to$30 per dose. The epi-pen version is even more expensive at $3,600.

"It's horrible, outrageous," Jones said. "Unfortunately it's the pharmaceutical community. I mean we're familiar with epi-pens. You know they keep going up. $3,600! Now who's going to pay for that? Don't get me wrong, a life is worth $3,600, but we're in an economic crisis in this state."

If Project Hope had been operating last summer, the overdose death in Quinhagak might have been avoided. Jones wants to work with health organizations, community groups, tribes, and anyone willing to help get the medicine to heroin drug users when they need it.

But keeping users alive is only the first step toward getting them into a recovery program. Here, Alaska has a long way to go. There are nowhere near enough detox programs, and the waiting lists for those that exist are long. Most would have to leave the state for the service, and that's only the start of the barriers to sobriety. Once off the drug, users need counseling and community support to help keep them on the road to recovery. That is a much larger community challenge that has just begun in Alaska and has not reached the bush yet in any significant way.

Public health nurses meeting in Anchorage this week were looking at community programs in Juneau and the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, along with a web-based support system out of Ohio named "Rockstar" where former heroin users help others get clean and stay clean.