Gov. Walker Appoints Former Bethel Public Defender To Anchorage District Court

An attorney with connections to Bethel will soon be serving as a District Judge in Anchorage.

On Monday, Governor Bill Walker made two judicial appointments to Alaska’s Anchorage District Court. Kari McCrea and Michael Franciosi will both be taking their places as District Judges.

Kari McCrea, who has practiced law for more than a decade, worked in Bethel as a trial lawyer for the Alaska Public Defender Agency and also served as a supervising attorney. She is currently a Magistrate Judge and Standing Master in Anchorage Superior Court.

Walker’s other Anchorage District Judge appointment, Michael Franciosi, is currently a Glennallen Magistrate Judge and Superior Court Master. Previously in private general practice, Franciosi worked for 23 years on cases in criminal and civil law and did pro bono work for victims of domestic violence.