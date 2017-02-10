Governor Walker Reappoints Two Bethel Residents To State Boards

Governor Bill Walker has announced his appointments to several state boards and commissions. The announcement, issued Friday, includes two residents from Bethel.

Stanley “Stosh” Hoffman Jr. has been reappointed to the Board of Game for a three-year term. Hoffman has served on the board since 2008 and is currently employed by the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation as the Director of Corporate Facilities.

Mark Springer has been reappointed to the Marijuana Control Board, which he has served on since 2015. Springer works as a tribal planner and transportation director for the Tuluksak Native Community.

The appointments, both three-year terms, now go to the Legislature for confirmation.