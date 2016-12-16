Graduation Brings Relief And Excitement For Five New Nurses

By Dec 16, 2016

Chad Latham places a nurse's pin on his wife, Sharon Latham, on December 15, 2016 in Bethel. Sharon Latham just graduated as a Registered Nurse from the Bethel-based nursing program.
Standing alongside their families, five women were honored at a pinning ceremony Thursday night to celebrate their graduation from the University of Alaska Anchorage with an Associates Degree in Nursing.

The future nurses were able to take their coursework in Bethel through the University of Alaska Fairbanks, Kuskokwim Campus, even though their degree is from the University of Alaska Anchorage. Deanna Pavil is one of the graduates, and remembers the week she was accepted into the program very well:

“I got my acceptance letter to the nursing program the same week I found out I was pregnant. And so I knew going in that it was going to be tough. I had my son in the summer, so that following semester was probably to toughest semester that I had just because I was trying to adjust to being a new mom on top of being a full-time nursing student," Pavil said. 

Deanna Pavil and her parents Sharon and Charles Rodgers celebrate her graduation from nursing school at the pinning ceremony in Bethel on December 15, 2016.
Pavil’s father encouraged her to pursue the degree, despite the added challenge, and she says she’s glad she did. According to Academic Counselor Jessice Glore, Pavil also received financial help from a program designed to get Alaska Natives into nursing jobs in their region: RRANN, which stands for Recruitment and Retention of Alaska Natives into Nursing.  

Deanna Pavil shows off her nurse's pin at the Nurse Pinning Ceremony on Thursday, December 15, 2016 in Bethel.
“RRANN helps them by providing materials, scholarships, books, and tutoring services," said Glore.

All five of the nurses have to take one final state board exam before they can begin practicing, but all say that they are hopeful about the future.

The Bethel-based University of Alaska Anchorage nursing program graduated a class of registered nurses and celebrated with a pinning ceremony in Bethel on December 15, 2016. From left: Sharon Latham, Deanna Pavil, Rebecca Martins, Diane Moehring and Ashley Achee.
