Greg Larson Wins K300 Season Opener

Greg Larson of Napaskiak won the Kuskokwim 300 Season Opener on Saturday in two hours, 10 minutes, and 59 seconds. Twenty-two mushers completed the 32.5 mile trail along the Kuskokwim River and adjoining sloughs. About eight minutes behind Larson, Mike Williams Jr. placed second at two hours, 18 minutes, and 47 seconds. Maurice Andrews placed third at two hours, 22 minutes, and 52 seconds. The race paid out the $20,000 purse to the first 15 finishers. The next K300 sponsored race is the 50 Mile Holiday Classic on December 31 at 11 a.m.

Order of finishers:

1st place: Greg Larson 2:10:59

2nd Place: Mike Williams Jr. 2:18:47

3rd Place: Maurice Andrews 2:22:52

4th Place: Cameron Jackson 2:27:57

5th Place: Jonathan Simon 2:29:39

6th Place: Lewis Pavilla 2:31:13

7th Place: John George 2:31:40

8th Place: Jackie Larson 2:36:38

9th Place: Jim George 2:36:53

10th Place: Thomas Carl 2:39:20

11th Place: Nicholas Ayapan 2:39:35

12th Place: Matt Scott 2:39:37

13th Place: Father Alexander Larson 2:40:06

14th Place: Myron Angstman 2:41:37

15th Place: Joe Demantle 2:43:08

16th Place: Bill Eisenbart 2:44:39

17th Place: Solomon Olick 2:49:40

18th Place: Robert Larson 2:49:49

19th Place: Troy Fitzpatrick 2:50:25

20th Place: Isaac Underwood 2: 50:53

21st Place: Victoria Hardwick 2:51:39

22nd Place: Nate DeHaan 2:52:10