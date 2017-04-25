Hoffman Resigns From Bethel City Council. Maczynski Soon To Follow.

One Bethel City Council member has left her seat and another is soon to follow.

Council Member Nikki Hoffman resigned from Council on April 13, and the Council is scheduled to choose her replacement at its meeting tonight. Vice Mayor Byron Maczynski is also resigning from the Council as of tomorrow, Wednesday. The Council will discuss how to fill his seat at today's meeting.

Hoffman began serving on Council in 2015. Maczynski is serving his second term after joining Council in 2014. He announced in January that he would be moving to Dillingham and would not be seeking reelection.

Anyone interested in filling Hoffman’s former seat can apply at Bethel City Hall. Applications are being accepted until 6:30 p.m. this evening. The council will select someone to serve until October’s municipal election.

Bethel City Council meets at 6:30 p.m. tonight. As always, you can listen to the full meeting, live, on KYUK.

