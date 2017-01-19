House Representative Fansler Hopeful After Being Sworn In Tuesday

Zach Fansler was sworn in Tuesday as the new House Representative for District 38. After the ceremony, KYUK caught up with Fansler in his Juneau office.

“I felt personally very excited and humbled, and looking forward to the work ahead. To being able to represent the great people of District 38 and our whole Delta. One of the things I think took special meaning to me was the "historic-ness" of this ceremony as we elected the first ever speaker of the house of Native heritage, Speaker Edgmon. It’s something that I think was important, and shows the growing importance of our communities out in Western Alaska."