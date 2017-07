This week on Fish Talk, you’re the guest. KYUK is holding a call-in show about your experience fishing on the Kuskokwim this summer.

What did you catch? How did the meat look? What about that low water? What did you think of the restrictions? How did you put away your fish? What did you learn that’s new?

Tell us by calling in Thursday, July 20 from 11 a.m. to noon on Fish Talk.