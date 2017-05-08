Ice Continues Flowing Down The Kuskokwim, Posing Danger To Boats

The Kuskokwim ice has broken, but the river isn’t clear yet. Ice and debris is still flowing downstream and posing a danger to boats.

Bethel Search and Rescue member Earl Samuelson flew the Kuskowkim from Napaskiak to Lower Kalskag Sunday evening.

He spotted an ice jam above Bogus Creek that’s backed up large sheets of black ice as well as sticks and logs all the way to the Wise Fish Camp.

Continuing downriver, Tuluksak to just before Akiak was ice free. Then several small ice jams appeared around Akiak. Samuelson thinks this ice is what’s currently flowing past Bethel on Monday.

Another ice jam appeared below Napakiak, and the Johnson River ice cover remains intact.

Samuelson reports, water levels are significantly low throughout the middle and lower river.