Inmates Escape From Bethel Jail; Considered "Very Dangerous"

Two inmates are suspected to have escaped from Bethel’s Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center and should be considered very dangerous.

Wilson Beaver and Carl Konig were last seen at YKCC at about 11:30 p.m. last night. Beaver, age 43, broke into a woman’s home in Napaskiak last year, threatened her with a knife, and sexually assaulted her. A jury convicted him of burglary and sexual assault in June. Beaver is scheduled to be sentenced on September 17 and will serve a minimum of 40 years in prison. “He has basically nothing to lose at this point,” said State Trooper Nick Hayes in an interview this afternoon.

According to Hayes, Beaver was also convicted of sexual assault about 10 years ago and is a registered sex offender.

Konig, 31, is charged with two counts of assault in the third degree, one of which involves the intent to injure another person with a weapon. He is also charged with resisting or interfering with an arrest. Konig’s trial is scheduled to begin in four days.

According to Hayes, the Troopers don’t currently know why Konig and Beaver decided to escape together. “Both men should be considered very dangerous,” he said.

If you have any information about Konig or Beaver’s whereabouts, call the Bethel Police immediately at 907-543-3781. Hayes says that law enforcement will accept tips anonymously.

KYUK’s investigation into this story is ongoing.