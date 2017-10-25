Jaimie Kassman And Thad Tikiun Re-elected To Bethel Fish and Game Advisory Committee

Jaimie Kassman and Thad Tikiun will continue to represent fish and game users on the Bethel Fish and Game Advisory Committee. Both were re-elected to the body on Tuesday for three-year terms, and Kassman was appointed as Chair.

The Bethel Fish and Game Advisory Committee provides recommendations on fish and game regulatory proposals to both the state Board of Game and the state Board of Fish.

Two of the 11 seats remain open, and the Committee will hold elections to fill them at their next meeting in February.