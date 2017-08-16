Jason Lupie Pleads Not Guilty To Murder

Jason Lupie pled not guilty to murder at the Bethel Courthouse yesterday.

Lupie, age 39, allegedly beat his wife to death in Bethel on the morning of July 30. They had both been drinking prior to their argument. Lupie’s charges include murder in the first degree, two counts of murder in the second degree, and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Lupie has a list of 25 prior criminal convictions over the past 20 years, including seven for assault.

Assistant Public Defender Jane Imholte entered Lupie’s not guilty plea on his behalf. His bail has been set at $75,000 and his trial is scheduled for the week of October 17.