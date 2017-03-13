Joe Demantle Wins The 2017 K300 Campout Sled Dog Race

Less than a minute separated the top two finishers in this year’s Kuskokwim 300 Campout Sled Dog Race that took teams 35 miles up the Gweek River to camp overnight before heading back to Bethel.

Joe Demantle of Tuluksak won the annual event Sunday in 3 hours and 12 seconds. Lewis Pavila of Kwethluk finished 36 seconds later in 3 hours and 48 seconds, and Solomon Olick of Kwethluk took third in 3 hours, 8 minutes, and 17 seconds.

Mushers continued crossing the finish, one after another, with 10 of the 11 teams arriving within 24 minutes of each other. The purse totaled $20,000.

2017 K300 Campout Races Finishers:

1st place: Joe Demantle, 3:00:12, $2,895

2nd place: Lewis Pavila, 3:00:48, $2,595

3rd place: Solomon Olick, 3:08:17, $2,395

4th place: Jonathan Simon: 3:11:24, $2,195

5th place: Matt Scott, 3:12:18, $1,995

6th place: Isaac Underwood, 3:12:28, $1,845

7th place: Maurice Andrews, 3:13:07, $1,595

8th place: Myron Angstman, 3:18:10, $1,395

8th place: Mike Williams Jr., 3:23:41, $1,195

10th place: Nate DeHaan, 3:24:46, $1,045

11th place: David Simeon, 4:11:25, $895