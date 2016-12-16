K300 Announces Their First Sled Dog Race of The Season

The Kuskokwim 300 Race Committee has announced a sled dog race over the weekend with an increased purse.

The K300 Season Opener will begin this weekend; Madelene Reichard is the K300 Race Manager.

“The race starts at 11 a.m. Saturday or Sunday, pending some weather changes. We are looking around and we are tracking the weather, so stay tuned to the Facebook page, to the website; we’ll have updates," said Reichard.

Weather permitting, this race will mark the beginning of the K300 season. The race trail will be 30-35 miles long, but the route has not been decided on yet. Reichard says that they are considering starting either from Hangar Lake, or from the small boat harbor in Bethel. Reichard said that around 20 mushers are expected to compete in this weekend's race, and that they will be competing for more money than in previous years.

“The purse this year for local races has been increased to $20,000. So the first place winner would win $2,700, and the race will pay out all the way to 15th place, which would win $250," said Reichard.

Mushers can have no more than 8 dogs on their team and all participants will have to be K300 Mile owners, meaning they have to sponsor the K300 Mile Program by donating $100. For more information, visit: www.K300.org.

Reichard added that even more mushers have signed up for the 2017 Kuskokwim 300 race, and will be competing for a chunk of the $150,000 purse. As of Thursday there were 27 mushers signed up, including Bethel musher and defending K300 Champion Pete Kaiser. The 38th running of the Kuskokwim 300 will begin January 20 at 6:30 p.m. on the river in front of the Joe Lomack Building.